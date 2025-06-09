LG UltraFine 40WT95UF monitor features 5K 21:9 display and Thunderbolt 5

LG has officially introduced the new UltraFine 40WT95UF monitor, aimed at professionals who work with large amounts of data. The novelty received a 40-inch panel with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a resolution of 5K2K (5120×2160 pixels) and became the first monitor on the market with support for the Thunderbolt 5 interface in this format.

According to LG, the display will be useful for professionals in finance, IT and other industries that require a wide screen and high bandwidth for connecting external devices.

The LG UltraFine 40WT95UF is based on a panel with IPS Black technology, supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, which makes it suitable not only for work, but also for multimedia content. Thunderbolt 5 provides data transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps, supports laptop charging, and allows you to connect powerful peripherals via a single cable.

In addition to Thunderbolt 5, the monitor is equipped with USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort 2.1, and Ethernet (RJ45) ports, allowing it to be integrated into various work environments.

LG did not disclose the price or availability date of the UltraFine 40WT95UF. It is also worth mentioning that this is the company’s second model with Thunderbolt 5 – earlier, at CES 2025, LG showed the 6K UltraFine 32U990A monitor, but it is also not yet available on the market.