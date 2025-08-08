LG CineBeam S 4K projector supports Dolby Atmos

LG has announced the CineBeam S (PU615U) – an ultra-short-throw projector with 4K UHD support, which has become the most compact device of this type in the brand’s range.

Main characteristics

The new product is capable of projecting images from 40 to 100 inches in size, being only 8.1-39.3 cm from the wall. This solution is especially relevant for rooms with limited space.

The device uses a three-channel RGB laser system, which provides brightness at the level of 500 ANSI lumens and coverage of the DCI-P3 color space up to 154%. The declared contrast ratio is 450,000:1. HDR10 standards and Filmmaker Mode are also supported for a more accurate transfer of the author’s idea when watching movies.

Software platform and sound

The projector runs on the proprietary webOS 24 platform with access to major streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV. Wireless streaming via AirPlay 2 and MiraCast is also supported.

The audio system includes built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. HDMI eARC and two USB-C ports are provided for connection.

Dimensions and price

Compact dimensions – 15.3×15.3×10.3 cm – allow the projector to fit organically into any interior.

Currently, the LG CineBeam S is available for order in South Korea, Australia and Canada. It will soon go on sale in the UK for £1,099.