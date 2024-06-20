Lenovo Legion M6X Pro gaming mouse with three connection modes and PixArt PAW3395 sensor costs $2120.06.24
Lenovo introduced the new gaming mouse Legion M6X Pro. The device is equipped with a PixArt PAW3395 sensor with a DPI range of 100 to 26000 and a claimed tracking speed of 650 IPS. The mouse supports three connection modes: via a USB-C port, via Bluetooth and via a 2.4 GHz adapter, which allows you to easily switch between a PC, laptop and other devices.
The model is equipped with Omron microswitches designed for 80 million clicks. The gadget is powered by a 450 mAh battery. The Legion M6X Pro is currently available for purchase in China for $21. There is no information about the release on the international market yet.
