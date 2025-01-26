L3Harris Technologies sold night vision goggles to the US Army for $263 million

L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a second contract with the US Army for the production of ENVG-B night vision systems. The total contract value is $263 million. This agreement is part of a full-scale production program with indefinite deliveries.

The ENVG-B system is designed to improve the effectiveness of soldiers in low-light conditions, allowing not only to detect targets, but also to engage them, ahead of the enemy. These glasses also act as a communications hub, providing improved situational awareness and integration with the US Army’s tactical networks.

To date, L3Harris has already delivered more than 18,000 of these systems, which have demonstrated high performance thanks to digital overlays. The company will continue to invest in the development of night vision technologies, artificial intelligence and open systems architecture, which will allow to expand the functionality of the solutions.

The ENVG-B program also contributes to economic growth in the state of New Hampshire, where the production is located. Senator Jeanne Shaheen emphasized the importance of L3Harris’ contribution to the development of modern technologies for the US military.

In addition, the company supplies various night vision systems, including more than 28,000 devices to international customers.