KTM released a dashboard with screens up to 8.8″ and with Android Automotive16.10.24
KTM has unveiled new motorcycle dashboards that will be available on 2025 models. These panels use TFT screens and are presented in two versions:
- V80 vertical model with 8-inch screen.
- Horizontal model H88 with 8.8-inch screen.
Both panels have a resolution of 1280x720p and support inductive touch control, which allows you to control the screen even with gloves. They are also equipped with virtual buttons for controlling heated handles, seats and fog lights. The screens are distinguished by the reduction of glare and fingerprints, which improves visibility.
Features of the panels:
- Supports 256,000 colors, a significant improvement over previous models (65,000 colors).
- Built-in computer unit with 32 GB of memory and 3 GB of RAM, as well as GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules.
- They work on Android Automotive OS, which is the first appearance of the system on motorcycles. Previously, it was used only in cars.
Initially, these displays will be installed on premium KTM 2025 models, and will later appear on more affordable motorcycles.
