Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has started 2025 with a free giveaway of the role-playing game Kingdom Come: Deliverance. It is a large-scale open-world RPG set in 14th-century Bohemia. The plot centers around the conflict between King Wenceslas IV and his brother Sigismund. The protagonist Henry, who lost his parents during a raid by Polovtsian mercenaries, enters the service of Sir Radzig Kobyla and becomes part of the resistance against the invaders. In the process, the player becomes embroiled in a conspiracy to restore the rightful king to the throne.

The game is distinguished by its realistic nature – the character must eat and sleep to avoid exhaustion, and equipment requires regular repair. The combat system requires tactics and attention to detail. Kingdom Come: Deliverance was warmly received for its creation of an authentic medieval atmosphere and attention to detail, but was initially criticized for technical issues that were later fixed.