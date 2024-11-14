Kia ADVNTR and WKNDR electric cars are designed for off-road trips and camping14.11.24
At the SEMA 2024 exhibition, Kia presented two new concept electric vehicles – the ADVNTR SUV and the WKNDR camper van, developed by the Kia Design Center America (KDCA). These models were created with an emphasis on active recreation and nature.
The Kia ADVNTR is a rugged three-row electric SUV (e-SUV) based on the 2025 EV9. off-road There is a trunk on the roof, which can be a tent or additional storage space.
Kia WKNDR is a concept camper van built on the PBV platform, ideal for long trips and camping. It is equipped with a unique Gear Head feature on the side for convenient storage. The van is also equipped with a battery that can be charged using hydro turbine wheels and solar panels, providing additional autonomy. Other features of the WKNDR include off-road tires, swivel seats, and a built-in compressor.
While both models remain concepts with no plans for mass production, the 2025 Kia EV9 is slated to hit the U.S. market by the end of 2024.
