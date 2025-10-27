JEDEC developed new SOCAMM2 RAM standard: LPDDR5X with 9.6 Gbps per pin27.10.25
JEDEC, the organization that develops standards for computer memory, has announced the final stage of the creation of the JESD328 specification, better known as SOCAMM2 (Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Module). This is a new memory module format aimed at the needs of artificial intelligence systems and next-generation data centers.
New RAM standard
The new standard defines a low-profile LPDDR5/LPDDR5X module that can be replaced or serviced, which is an important difference from conventional LPDDR solutions that are usually soldered directly to the board. SOCAMM2 combines high bandwidth, low power consumption and scalability, making it suitable for servers that perform training and inference of artificial intelligence models.
SOCAMM2 can deliver data rates of up to 9.6 Gbps per pin, providing the bandwidth required for modern systems. At the same time, power and thermal consumption remain lower than DDR5 memory used in traditional server solutions. This is especially important for large data centers, as energy efficiency directly affects the overall performance and cost of maintaining the infrastructure.
Other features of SOCAMM2 memory
Another feature of SOCAMM2 is support for the Serial Presence Detect (SPD) function, a technology for automatic module detection, configuration and telemetry, which ensures compatibility with enterprise-level standards and increases system reliability.
According to JEDEC, the new format will receive a compact form factor, adapted to dense board layouts and small cases. This will allow to increase the amount of RAM in servers without increasing their dimensions.
Company experience
Some manufacturers have already begun a gradual transition to SOCAMM2. In particular, NVIDIA uses early proprietary versions of this standard in its server platforms. In form, they practically coincide with the final version, which will allow to carry out an update without significant changes in the design with an increase in speed from 8533 to 9600 MT/s.
JEDEC reported that the official publication of the JESD328 SOCAMM2 specification will take place in the near future. After that, manufacturers will be able to begin serial implementation of the new standard in their products.
