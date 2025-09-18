Jaguar Land Rover urgently halts production due to cyberattacks18.09.25
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) production will be idle until at least September 24 due to a large-scale hacker attack. As Autocar reports, since September 1, when the incident occurred, the company has not released a single new Land Rover car, and the consequences of the attack affected all JLR units around the world.
The hacker group Scattered Lapsus $ Hunters, which previously attacked Marks & Spencer, claimed responsibility for the hack. As a result, JLR was forced to stop production at all factories, there were disruptions in ordering spare parts and the work of dealer networks slowed down. According to economist David Bailey, the company’s losses could reach £ 5 million per day.
In an official statement from JLR on September 16, it was said: “We have informed employees, suppliers and partners of the extension of the pause in production until September 24. This decision is related to the investigation of the cyber incident and the phased controlled restoration of the company’s global operations. We regret the disruption and will inform about the progress of the investigation.
After the attack, most Jaguar Land Rover employees remain unemployed. Management is negotiating with the authorities on measures to support staff and suppliers, some of whom are at risk of bankruptcy.
Recall that in May 2025, the same group of hackers paralyzed the work of Marks & Spencer for seven weeks, which led to losses of £ 300 million. Experts believe that the case with JLR demonstrates a new trend in cybercrime – a combination of sabotage of production and public blackmail.
Jaguar Land Rover is one of the largest employers in the UK with more than 33,000 employees. The British government expresses concern, as the company’s recovery could take weeks and have serious economic consequences.
