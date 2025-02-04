Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 202404.02.25
Intel Corporation presented a report with financial results for the last quarter of last year. According to published data, the company received $14.26 billion in revenue, which is 7% lower than for the same period in 2023. However, this figure turned out to be slightly higher than previous forecasts. At the same time, the manufacturer recorded a net loss of $126 million, while a year earlier the reports showed $2.7 billion in profit.
If we consider the financial results for the entire 2024, the company’s total revenue decreased by 2%, amounting to $53.1 billion. At the same time, the net loss reached a record $18.8 billion.
The main source of income for Intel remains the Client Computing Group division, which is responsible for the production of processors for personal computers. In the last quarter, it brought the company $8 billion, which is 9% less compared to the same period last year. The second largest business, Data Center and AI, ended the quarter with revenue of $3.4 billion, down 3%. The Network and Edge division, on the other hand, grew, generating $1.6 billion in revenue, up 10% from a year ago.
The contract semiconductor manufacturing business, which is part of Intel Foundry, ended the quarter with revenue of $4.5 billion. While the business remains unprofitable, its financial losses narrowed to $2.3 billion from $5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Intel expects to generate revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion in the next quarter.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Poco X7 Pro smartphone sales start quite recently. As it turned out, this is a rather interesting device with a good processor, sufficient memory, case protection and optical stabilization of the camera. But there are also nuances. Let’s see how they affect the user experience
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024 business financials Intel statistics
Intel Corporation has presented a report with financial results for the last quarter of last year. According to published data, the company received $14.26 billion in revenue, which is 7% lower than
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 get new Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 chips Intel laptop Microsoft
Microsoft officially introduced the new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 laptops, which belong to the Copilot+ series and are powered by new Intel Lunar Lake processors with support for artificial intelligence
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 get new Intel Core Ultra 5 and Ultra 7 chips
LG OLED+950 TV gets new company matrix with 3,700 nits brightness and improved colors
Nvidia GeForce Now gaming service appears on Apple Vision Pro
Threads has gained 20 million users, with a total of 320 million users on the social network
Doom launched in a PDF file
LinkedIn earned $2 billion in premium subscriptions in 2024
You can now log in to Monobank via Apple ID
OpenAI said that Chinese DeepSeek stole ChatGPT data for AI training
Mazda will have new logo first time in last 28 years
LG UltraGear 27G850A-B 4K HDR Monitor Supports 240 and 480 Hz