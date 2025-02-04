Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024

Intel Corporation presented a report with financial results for the last quarter of last year. According to published data, the company received $14.26 billion in revenue, which is 7% lower than for the same period in 2023. However, this figure turned out to be slightly higher than previous forecasts. At the same time, the manufacturer recorded a net loss of $126 million, while a year earlier the reports showed $2.7 billion in profit.

If we consider the financial results for the entire 2024, the company’s total revenue decreased by 2%, amounting to $53.1 billion. At the same time, the net loss reached a record $18.8 billion.

The main source of income for Intel remains the Client Computing Group division, which is responsible for the production of processors for personal computers. In the last quarter, it brought the company $8 billion, which is 9% less compared to the same period last year. The second largest business, Data Center and AI, ended the quarter with revenue of $3.4 billion, down 3%. The Network and Edge division, on the other hand, grew, generating $1.6 billion in revenue, up 10% from a year ago.

The contract semiconductor manufacturing business, which is part of Intel Foundry, ended the quarter with revenue of $4.5 billion. While the business remains unprofitable, its financial losses narrowed to $2.3 billion from $5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Intel expects to generate revenue of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion in the next quarter.