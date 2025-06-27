Intel going to close its automotive division27.06.25
Intel’s internal reforms continue under the new CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The next step was the decision to liquidate the company’s automotive division – a direction that was previously part of the Client Computing Group and was not distinguished in the reports as an independent structure. Thus, Tan continues the course initiated by his predecessor Pat Gelsinger, focusing efforts on key business areas and reducing less priority assets.
Although the division did not play a significant role on a corporate scale, Intel technologies are already used in the automotive industry. According to the company, its chips are used in more than 50 million cars around the world, including in multimedia systems, where Intel Atom processors are found, for example. At one time, they were also installed in Tesla electric cars.
The company also emphasizes that the changes will not affect Mobileye, an Israeli company focused on computer vision and autonomous driving, which remains a controlling stake in Intel. As a reminder, Mobileye was acquired in 2017 for $15.3 billion, and later the company went public, maintaining close ties with its parent company.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Let’s talk about the Ugreen Uno portable battery with a nominal capacity of 10,000 mAh and a set of additional goodies.
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Intel going to close its automotive division car Intel
Intel’s internal reforms continue under new CEO Lip-Bu Thane. The next step was the decision to liquidate the company’s automotive division.
Redmi K80 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ is the most powerful Xiaomi smartphone Redmi smartphone Xiaomi
Redmi K80 Ultra smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ and paired with D2 graphics AI module scored over 3.24 million points in AnTuTu V103
Intel going to close its automotive division
Redmi K80 Ultra with MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ is the most powerful Xiaomi smartphone
New Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 will announced July 9
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may not get S Pen in the kit
Samsung Exynos 2500 – the first 3nm chip with 10 cores, RDNA 3 graphics and 320MP support
Garmin Index Sleep Monitor specializes in sleep analysis
60 Samsung devices that will receive One UI 8 based on Android 16
Death Stranding 2 has score on Metacritic 90/100
MediaTek Dimensity 8450 – mid-range chip on TSMC’s 4nm process
Cloudflare reveals the largest DDoS attack in history
Fractal Design has released its first headset headphones