Intel going to close its automotive division

Intel’s internal reforms continue under the new CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The next step was the decision to liquidate the company’s automotive division – a direction that was previously part of the Client Computing Group and was not distinguished in the reports as an independent structure. Thus, Tan continues the course initiated by his predecessor Pat Gelsinger, focusing efforts on key business areas and reducing less priority assets.

Although the division did not play a significant role on a corporate scale, Intel technologies are already used in the automotive industry. According to the company, its chips are used in more than 50 million cars around the world, including in multimedia systems, where Intel Atom processors are found, for example. At one time, they were also installed in Tesla electric cars.

The company also emphasizes that the changes will not affect Mobileye, an Israeli company focused on computer vision and autonomous driving, which remains a controlling stake in Intel. As a reminder, Mobileye was acquired in 2017 for $15.3 billion, and later the company went public, maintaining close ties with its parent company.