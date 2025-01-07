Intel at CES 2025: Arrow Lake, Core Ultra 200 for desktops and B860 chipset introduced

The new Intel Arrow Lake chips are designed to improve performance and energy efficiency, providing support for modern graphics and AI tasks.

In addition, Intel introduced 35- and 65-watt Core Ultra 200 processors for the LGA1851 desktop platform, as well as the budget B860 chipset.

Intel Arrow Lake

The new Intel Arrow Lake mobile chips are designed for both thin and light laptops and powerful gaming devices and workstations.

Core Ultra 200HX

This line is close in characteristics to the Core Ultra 200 (Arrow Lake-S) desktop processors and has a BGA execution. The flagship models include 24 cores (8 productive and 16 energy-efficient) and 24 threads. The Lion Cove and Skymont architectures provide high performance. The 13 TOPS NPU is suitable for AI tasks. Laptops based on these chips will appear at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Core Ultra 200H

These processors replace the Core Ultra 100H (Meteor Lake) series and include 16 cores in a “6P+8E+2LP” configuration without Hyper-Threading support. They are equipped with Xe-LPG graphics with 8 Xe cores and the same 13 TOPS NPU. Devices with the Core Ultra 200H will go on sale in the near future.

Intel Core Ultra 200 for Desktop