Instagram now allows you to add 20 photos and videos to one post instead of 10

Instagram recently increased the number of items in carousel posts to 20, allowing users to add twice as many images or videos in a single post compared to the previous limit. The new feature was tested for several months, and the limit was gradually increased, first from 10 to 15 items, then to 20.

This update is already available for most users, and if the option is not already activated, it is recommended to update the Instagram app to the latest version.

The expansion of carousel posts is part of Instagram’s strategy to improve the user experience and compete with other social networks such as TikTok, which allows you to include up to 35 photos and videos in a single post. This update reflects Instagram’s desire to offer more flexible and powerful tools for content creation, meeting the growing needs of users.