Instagram now allows you to add 20 photos and videos to one post instead of 1012.08.24
Instagram recently increased the number of items in carousel posts to 20, allowing users to add twice as many images or videos in a single post compared to the previous limit. The new feature was tested for several months, and the limit was gradually increased, first from 10 to 15 items, then to 20.
This update is already available for most users, and if the option is not already activated, it is recommended to update the Instagram app to the latest version.
The expansion of carousel posts is part of Instagram’s strategy to improve the user experience and compete with other social networks such as TikTok, which allows you to include up to 35 photos and videos in a single post. This update reflects Instagram’s desire to offer more flexible and powerful tools for content creation, meeting the growing needs of users.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
The Baseus brand remains popular and still offers quality devices. Let’s check this on the example of two portable batteries of medium capacity
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Instagram now allows you to add 20 photos and videos to one post instead of 10Instagram photo social media update
The new feature of Instagram was tested for several months and gradually the limit was increased first from 10 to 15 items and then to 20.
Samsung will release the world’s thinnest LPDDR5X memory chipram Samsung smartphone
Samsung has announced mass production of the world’s thinnest LPDDR5X DRAM memory chip, the thickness of which is only 0.65 mm, which can be compared to the thickness of a fingernail.