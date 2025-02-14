Hyundai Casper Electric Cross crossover gets off-road body kit14.02.25
Hyundai has introduced a new version of its compact crossover Casper in South Korea – the Casper Electric Cross. Unlike the standard model, the new model has received elements that emphasize off-road style, including silver bumper inserts, black plastic body kit, roof rails and an exclusive green matte body color. The design is complemented by 17-inch wheels and pixel elements of the rear bumper.
Hyundai Casper Electric Cross is equipped with a 49 kWh battery, which provides a range of 285 kilometers according to the Korean certification cycle. Fast charging allows you to replenish the reserve from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes. The electric motor develops 113 hp (83 kW) with a torque of 147 N⋅m, which exceeds the performance of the standard Casper Electric, but the manufacturer did not disclose the dynamic characteristics. The starting price of the Hyundai Casper Electric Cross in South Korea is 31.9 million won (about 22,000 US dollars).
