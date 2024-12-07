Hyundai and Kia introduce X-ble Shoulder robotic arm for assembly line workers

Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation have unveiled an innovative device to ease physical labor – the X-ble Shoulder robotic shoulder. This is the first device in the X-ble line, designed to reduce physical strain on workers in various industries. The device was unveiled at the Wearable Robot Tech Day event held at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang, near Seoul.

The X-ble Shoulder is a vest that is worn on the body and assists in performing tasks related to lifting or holding objects above the head. It compensates for the effort of the arms and reduces the load on the shoulders, reducing the tension of the anterior and lateral deltoids by up to 30%. The device does not use a battery, and its mechanical module generates auxiliary force using a patented multi-link structure. It weighs 1.9 kg and can be adjusted to the user’s body.

X-ble Shoulder allows

Reduce the risk of injuries;

Increase work efficiency;

Provide comfort during long work shifts.

The device is made of lightweight and durable materials, and critical elements are protected by impact-resistant pads. It is suitable for use in industries such as construction, aviation, automotive, agriculture, logistics and shipbuilding.

X-ble Shoulder will be implemented in the production and service divisions of Hyundai Motor and Kia, and by the middle of the decade it is planned to expand sales to 27 branches of Hyundai Motor Group and external companies. The device will enter overseas markets, including Europe and North America, in 2026.

In addition to the X-ble Shoulder, the company is working on other models: the X-ble Waist for back protection and the X-ble MEX for rehabilitation of people with walking disabilities. The exoskeletons market is expected to reach $10.25 billion by 2029.