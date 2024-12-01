Huawei will completely abandon Android in 2025 in favor of its Harmony OS Next01.12.24
Huawei has announced that from 2025 its smartphones will no longer run on Android, but will completely switch to its own operating system, Harmony OS Next. This system does not support Android applications, which means that Huawei is actively working on creating its own ecosystem. At the moment, about 10,000 applications are already compatible with Harmony OS Next, and by 2025 the company plans to reach the mark of 100,000.
The new flagships, including the Mate 70 series and the upcoming Mate X6, will be the first devices with Harmony OS Next. However, at launch, these models will run on Harmony OS 4.3, which is partly based on Android. They will be able to update to the new system as soon as it becomes available.
Currently, most Chinese computer industry workers rely on C++ and Java as their programming languages. The language uses user-mode threads and concurrent object libraries to simplify development and improve resource utilization. The compiler and runtime are optimized to improve efficiency.
