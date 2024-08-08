Huawei nova Flip is the first foldable smartphone of the line, priced from $75008.08.24
Huawei announced nova Flip – the first folding mid-range smartphone in the nova line. The device has a main 6.94-inch LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz. The external 2.14-inch OLED display is used as a viewfinder for the main camera and for launching applications such as weather and music.
Huawei did not reveal the exact specifications of the chipset and the amount of RAM, but the smartphone is believed to be powered by the Kirin 8000 chip. The device runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and offers artificial intelligence features such as object removal tool, text selection from images and image generation.
The Nova Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera with an RYYB sensor and an aperture of f/1.9, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is only 6.88 mm thick when unfolded and weighs 195 grams.
The smartphone has a 4400mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The Nova Flip will be available in four colors: green, pink, white and black. Prices start at RMB 5,288 ($744) for the 256GB model, RMB 5,688 ($798) for the 512GB model, and RMB 6,488 ($911) for the 1TB model. The start of sales in China is scheduled for August 10.
