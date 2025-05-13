Huawei MateBook Pro is the company’s first HarmonyOS laptop. Any windows

Huawei has publicly unveiled the MateBook Pro, its first notebook running the HarmonyOS operating system, taking an important step towards its own PC ecosystem without dependence on Windows.

The Huawei MateBook Pro features a gray-blue matte finish and a minimalist design with a silver company logo on the lid. The power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner is located in the upper right corner of the keyboard, and a 140W adapter with a USB-C connector is used for charging.

The HarmonyOS operating system already supports popular Chinese applications – RedNote, Bilibili, Feishu – and in the future the platform will receive support for more than 2,000 applications, of which 150 are already exclusive to the new OS.

Special attention was paid to the AI ​​assistant Celia during the presentation: it can generate slides, make meeting summaries, search for information in documents and interact with installed applications. Seamless data transfer between MateBook Pro and Huawei smartphones is also provided, and a data import function has been implemented for the transition from Windows.

The characteristics of the new Huawei laptop are still kept secret, but the start of sales is scheduled for May 19. Details about the configurations, processors and screen will most likely be announced closer to the launch.