Huawei introduces laptops with foldable and touch OLED displays

Huawei held a major presentation of devices, including flagship and near-concept laptops – MateBook Pro and MateBook Fold Ultimate Design.

Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design

Huawei has released a device that combines elements of a tablet and a laptop – MateBook Fold Ultimate Design. In essence, it is a touch device with a flexible display that can be used both with a virtual keyboard and as a full-fledged screen on the entire surface. The concept, which was previously reported as a possible development of Apple, is now implemented in a commercial product.

When unfolded, the device features an 18-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3296 x 2472 and an aspect ratio of 4:3. When folded, the screen works as a 13-inch display with a resolution of 2472 x 1648 and an aspect ratio of 3:2. The design uses a carbon substrate, which should increase the strength of the case, and the hinge mechanism is claimed to be the largest in the industry.



The laptop has a Kirin X90 processor, up to 32 GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 2 TB. It has a 74.69 Wh battery, support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, two USB-C ports and integration with the HarmonyOS 5 ecosystem. When folded, the thickness of the device is 14.9 mm, when unfolded – only 7.3 mm, the MateBook Fold weighs 1.16 kg.

The outer part of the case is covered with a silicone material stylized as artificial leather. A physical keyboard is included in the kit. The model is offered in three colors and is priced at $3,330 at the current exchange rate. At the moment, the device is available only in China, and there is no information about its entry into international markets yet.

Huawei MateBook Pro

Huawei MateBook Pro 2025 also runs on HarmonyOS 5. The device is fully integrated into the manufacturer’s ecosystem and supports all the provided OS functions.

The laptop is equipped with a 14.2-inch OLED touch display with a resolution of 3120×2080, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an anti-glare nano-coating. Huawei claims high color accuracy with a ΔE deviation of less than 1. At the same time, the company has not yet disclosed the model of the processor installed in the MateBook Pro – it is possible that we are talking about the Kirin X90.

Other characteristics include up to 32 GB of RAM and storage capacities of up to 2 TB. The 70 Wh battery is designed for more than ten hours of operation, and fast charging with a power of 140 W is supported. The device has three USB-C (Gen1) ports, support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The case thickness is 13.5 mm, weight is 970 grams.

The laptop case is made of metal with a nanotexture. The model is available in black, blue and silver colors.

The MateBook Pro 2025 is available in several configurations. The basic version with 24 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD is estimated at about $1,100, the older model with 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of memory in the Soft Light version is $1,525.