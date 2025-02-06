Huawei introduces automotive Head-Up Display with augmented reality06.02.25
The Chinese corporation Huawei has shared information about a new version of the projection display with elements of augmented reality – XHUD-AR. The updated model has implemented significant improvements aimed at increasing accuracy, stability and integration with the environment.
Earlier, in 2021, Huawei already demonstrated the first version of the AR-HUD at the IAA Mobility exhibition in Munich. Then a virtual screen with a diagonal of 70 inches was presented, which was projected at a distance of 7.5 meters in front of the driver, allowing him to read information without taking his eyes off the road.
The new modification has received improved data processing algorithms that provide real-time image correction taking into account the trajectory of movement. The built-in filtering system eliminates more than 95% of vibrations caused by uneven surfaces, and the AR interface is now able to highlight cars, pedestrians and key elements of road infrastructure. In addition, the display notifies the driver of possible obstacles, maneuvers of other road users and blind spots, and also adapts to night lighting conditions.
According to the company, navigation prompts are projected with high accuracy and always correspond to the real location of objects on the road. Currently, Huawei is actively cooperating with Chinese automakers, including SAIC, BAIC, Seres, Changan, Chery, BYD and JAC. It is expected that the latest version of XHUD-AR will appear in the cars of these brands in the near future.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Poco X7 Pro smartphone sales start quite recently. As it turned out, this is a rather interesting device with a good processor, sufficient memory, case protection and optical stabilization of the camera. But there are also nuances. Let’s see how they affect the user experience
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Huawei introduces automotive Head-Up Display with augmented reality car Huawei
The Chinese corporation Huawei has shared information about a new version of the projection display with augmented reality elements – XHUD-AR.
Manli GeForce RTX 5080 introduced a video card with voice control Nvidia videocard
The Manli model is called the GeForce RTX 5080 Gallardo (Racing) and is equipped with special blades that automatically open when the temperature rises.
Huawei introduces automotive Head-Up Display with augmented reality
Manli GeForce RTX 5080 introduced a video card with voice control
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was the only Android flagship among the top 10 smartphones sold in 2024
CapacMouse Pro – miniature computer mouse-keychain
SoftBank and Chat GPT developers to release enterprise AI services
Galax releases Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 with a mohawk
Apple made a record profit of $124.3 billion in 2024. Although iPhones began to sell worse
Nvidia released driver for the new GeForce RTX 5080, 5090 graphics cards with DLSS, Smooth Motion
Ford Mustang Mach-E get NASCAR edition
Intel reported a net loss of $18.8 billion in 2024