Huawei introduces automotive Head-Up Display with augmented reality

The Chinese corporation Huawei has shared information about a new version of the projection display with elements of augmented reality – XHUD-AR. The updated model has implemented significant improvements aimed at increasing accuracy, stability and integration with the environment.

Earlier, in 2021, Huawei already demonstrated the first version of the AR-HUD at the IAA Mobility exhibition in Munich. Then a virtual screen with a diagonal of 70 inches was presented, which was projected at a distance of 7.5 meters in front of the driver, allowing him to read information without taking his eyes off the road.

The new modification has received improved data processing algorithms that provide real-time image correction taking into account the trajectory of movement. The built-in filtering system eliminates more than 95% of vibrations caused by uneven surfaces, and the AR interface is now able to highlight cars, pedestrians and key elements of road infrastructure. In addition, the display notifies the driver of possible obstacles, maneuvers of other road users and blind spots, and also adapts to night lighting conditions.

According to the company, navigation prompts are projected with high accuracy and always correspond to the real location of objects on the road. Currently, Huawei is actively cooperating with Chinese automakers, including SAIC, BAIC, Seres, Changan, Chery, BYD and JAC. It is expected that the latest version of XHUD-AR will appear in the cars of these brands in the near future.