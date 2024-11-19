Honor X9c smartphone received Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and IP65M protection19.11.24
Honor announced a new mid-range smartphone X9c, which has already appeared on the Malaysian market.
The X9c is a rebranded version of the Honor X60 Pro that was launched in China last month. The model is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which works on 4nm architecture, as well as 12 GB of RAM and an Adreno 710 graphics processor.
Honor X9c has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone supports 66W fast charging thanks to the 6600mAh battery.
The smartphone received an improved 108 MP main camera with OIS and a 5 MP wide-angle camera, as well as a 16 MP front camera.
One of the novelties was the presence of protection against water and dust according to the IP65M standard.
The Honor X9c runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and is available in Blue, Titanium Purple and Black. The price of the base model is 1,499 ringgit (about 340 USD).
