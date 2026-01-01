Honor Win and Win RT are the brand’s first gaming smartphones   

Honor Win and Win RT are the brand’s first gaming smartphones01.01.26
After the recent announcement of the Honor 500, 500 Pro and Magic8 Lite smartphones, Honor has introduced two more new models focused on maximum performance and mobile gaming. These are the Honor Win and Honor Win RT – devices designed for heavy loads, long gaming sessions and active use, for which the manufacturer equipped them with flagship Qualcomm processors, an active cooling system and an increased capacity battery.
Both new products received a large 6.83-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution, a refresh rate of up to 185 Hz and a peak brightness of up to 6000 nits. The screen supports HDR10 +, high-frequency PWM dimming up to 5950 Hz and is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. This set of characteristics is focused not only on smooth gameplay, but also on comfortable use when viewing content for a long time.
Honor Win and Win RT Specifications
The Honor Win is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 830 graphics, while the Win RT version has the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The smartphones are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage, which emphasizes their focus on resource-intensive tasks and modern games.
One of the key features of the series is a 10,000mAh battery made using silicon-carbon technology. Both smartphones support 100W fast wired charging, while the Honor Win is additionally equipped with 80W wireless charging. To maintain stable performance under load, Honor has integrated an active cooling system with a fan that can spin up to 25,000 rpm. It is located in the area of the main camera unit and is designed to effectively dissipate heat during games.
What is the difference between Honor Win and Win RT smartphones
The models differ in camera capabilities. Honor Win has a more modern main camera with three modules, including a 50-megapixel sensor with optical stabilization, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with three times optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Honor Win RT does not have a telephoto module, so the camera is simplified here, but the front camera in both versions is the same at 50 MP.
Among other features, the manufacturer highlights support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, stereo speakers with a proprietary Honor AI subwoofer, NFC, an infrared port, work in 5G networks with two SIM cards, as well as protection against water and dust according to IP68, IP69 and IP69K standards. The smartphones run Android 16 with the proprietary MagicOS 10 shell.
Honor Win and Honor Win RT have already gone on sale in China through the company’s official website and are available in black, white and blue. Prices depend on the memory configuration and differ significantly between models: Honor Win is positioned as a more expensive and equipped option, while Win RT has become an affordable alternative for gamers who value performance and autonomy at a lower price.
How much do Honor gaming smartphones cost
Honor Win:
- 12/256 GB – $570
- 12/512 GB – $640
- 16/512 GB – $680
- 16 GB / 1 TB – $755
Honor Win RT:
- 12/256 GB – $385
- 16/256 GB – $425
- 12/512 GB – $440
- 16/512 GB – $485
- 16 GB / 1 TB – $570
