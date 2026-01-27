Honor Magic8 Pro Air and Magic8 RSR Porsche Design introduced: lightweight flagship and a top-of-the-line 200-megapixel camera

Honor announced a pair of new flagship smartphones: Magic8 Pro Air, in which the company focused on compactness and low weight, and Magic8 RSR Porsche Design.

Honor Magic8 Pro Air

According to the manufacturer, the Magic8 Pro Air is Honor’s lightest flagship to date, and the raw numbers confirm this. The smartphone weighs 155 g and is only 6.1 mm thick, which puts it on a par with the thinnest flagships on the market. It has a 6.31-inch OLED display with thin bezels around the entire perimeter – 1.08 mm. Peak HDR brightness is declared at 6000 nits.

The back panel is made of a metallic satin finish created using a multi-layer coating process. Honor compares it to automotive paint finishes. Available colors: Fairy Purple, Light Orange, Feather White and Shadow Black. Aluminum frame, while the company claims increased durability of the case despite the minimum thickness.

The novelty received a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, which is complemented by 12 or 16 GB of RAM and built-in storage with a capacity of up to 1 TB. The 5500 mAh battery looks unusually large for a thin body. Fast charging with a power of 80 W and wireless charging — 50 W is supported.

Despite its compact dimensions, Honor has placed three cameras in the Magic8 Pro Air at once:

50 MP main (1/1.3″) with optical stabilization,

50 MP ultra-wide-angle with a viewing angle of 112°,

64 MP periscopic telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom.

An AI-controlled flash that adapts power depending on the zoom and a new strobe portrait mode for shooting in the dark are also implemented.

Other features include IP68/IP69 protection, stereo speakers, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, SIM and eSIM support, and a peak HDR brightness of 6000 nits.

Honor Magic8 Pro Air will be available for pre-order on January 23, 2026. Prices in China are as follows:

12GB + 256GB – 4,999 yuan ($717),

12GB + 512GB – 5,299 yuan ($760),

16GB + 512GB – 5,599 yuan ($803),

16GB + 1TB – 5,999 yuan ($860).

Honor Magic8 RSR Porsche Design

Along with the Magic8 Pro Air, the company introduced the Magic8 RSR Porsche Design, which joined the Magic8 series after the release of the Magic8 and Magic8 Pro in October last year.

The smartphone received a Porsche design with accents inspired by the brand’s supercars. The back panel is made of nanoceramics with a hardness of 8.5 on the Mohs scale. Honor notes that the model has become 10% lighter than its predecessor. The camera unit is stylized as the matrix headlights of classic Porsches.

The screen is a 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with four-sided curvature, 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and peak HDR brightness of 6000 nits. Dolby Vision and 4320 Hz PWM dimming are supported. Giant Rhino Glass is responsible for protection.

The hardware platform is built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, supplemented by up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage with a capacity of up to 1 TB.

The main camera is also triple, but with different characteristics:

50 MP main (1/1.3″, f/1.6, OIS),

50 MP ultra-wide-angle (122°) with macro photography,

200 MP telephoto (1/1.4″, f/2.6, OIS, 3.7× optical zoom).

Honor claims the world’s first CIPA 6.5 stabilization rating, the presence of AiMAGE color engine and support for an external 200 mm Nox telephoto lens with additional accessories.

The front camera is 50 megapixels, next to which is a 3D depth camera for Face Unlock.

The Honor Magic8 RSR Porsche Design is equipped with a 7200 mAh battery and supports more powerful wired charging at 120 W and wireless charging at 80 W. IP68/IP69/IP69K protection, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and IR port are also declared. The device weighs 239 g, and its thickness is 8.45 mm. The smartphone runs Android 16 with Magic UI 10.0 and a set of AI functions.

The model is available in Moonstone and Slate Gray colors. The prices are as follows: