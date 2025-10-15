HBO Max is now available in Ukraine for €7.99 per month

On October 14, 2025, the HBO Max streaming service officially launched in Ukraine. Now users can subscribe directly without using the services of partner platforms. The cost of basic access starts at €7.99 per month.

HBO Max offers a wide catalog of content – from cult series and films to exclusive premieres of its own production. Among the most famous projects are “The Last of Us”, “House of the Dragon”, “Penguin”, as well as the new series “It: Welcome to Derry”, the premiere of which is scheduled for October 26.

Two main tariff plans are available to Ukrainian users. The Standard tariff (€7.99/month) allows you to watch content in Full HD quality simultaneously on two devices and download up to 30 videos for offline viewing. The Premium package (€9.99/month) supports 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos technology, provides viewing on four devices (including two for sports content) and up to 100 downloads. Additionally, you can purchase the “Sports” package for about €3 per month, which gives access to the Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 channels.

You can pay for your subscription using Visa, Mastercard, American Express or PayPal. The HBO Max program is already available in popular app stores, and viewing is possible on smartphones, tablets, TVs and via the official website.