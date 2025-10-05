Harmful emissions online monitoring will be launched in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a resolution to launch an online monitoring system for industrial emissions. Operators of installations must transmit data from automated measurement systems directly to the Ministry of Economy and the State Environmental Inspectorate.

The mechanism applies to enterprises operating under integrated environmental permits and installing monitoring equipment, as well as those who did so voluntarily. Registration of systems will take place via the EcoSystem platform, and data will be transferred automatically via the API of the Ministry of Economy.

According to the government, this will allow strengthening environmental control, fulfilling international obligations, reducing risks for business, and ensuring open access of citizens to information on industrial emissions. Since the beginning of 2025, environmental tax revenues amounted to almost UAH 3 billion, which is 0.9% more than last year.