Half of Steam users choose Chinese10.03.25
According to the latest Steam report, users who choose Simplified Chinese now make up more than 50% of the platform’s total audience.
The growth in the share of Chinese players is partly explained by the celebration of the Chinese New Year, which traditionally increases activity on Steam. However, this year’s growth was significantly higher than in the previous one.
The dynamics were also influenced by the success of Chinese games. Among them are the anticipated action game Black Myth: Wukong and the demo Mecha Break, which received a great response during the Steam Next Fest. In addition, NetEase projects such as Marvel Rivals, as well as the upcoming release of Monster Hunter Wilds, attracted the attention of players.
Chinese developers continue to increase their influence in the global gaming market, which is reflected in the change in the Steam audience.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Half of Steam users choose Chinese games Steam
According to Steam’s latest report, users who choose Simplified Chinese now make up over 50% of the platform’s entire audience.
Over 6 million users have already played S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl games statistics
Ukrainian studio GSC Game World has shared the latest achievements of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. At the moment, the game has been played by over six million people
Half of Steam users choose Chinese
Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews
Nissan GT-R will officially cease production. Over 30,000 cars sold during first 13 years
Maserati MC20 breaks autopilot speed record – 318 km/h
HMD Amped Buds TWS headphones can charge other devices with a case
MWC 2025: Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptops with NVIDIA RTX 5070 and ThinkPad on new Intel and AMD
Microsoft update Copilot for Windows 11
Lenovo AI monitor automatically adjusts height on stand
The HMD X1 smartphone for children has software protection against Internet threats
Google will highlight apps with widgets in Android Play Store
Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users