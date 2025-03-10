Half of Steam users choose Chinese

According to the latest Steam report, users who choose Simplified Chinese now make up more than 50% of the platform’s total audience.

The growth in the share of Chinese players is partly explained by the celebration of the Chinese New Year, which traditionally increases activity on Steam. However, this year’s growth was significantly higher than in the previous one.

The dynamics were also influenced by the success of Chinese games. Among them are the anticipated action game Black Myth: Wukong and the demo Mecha Break, which received a great response during the Steam Next Fest. In addition, NetEase projects such as Marvel Rivals, as well as the upcoming release of Monster Hunter Wilds, attracted the attention of players.

Chinese developers continue to increase their influence in the global gaming market, which is reflected in the change in the Steam audience.