Hackers steal 200 companies data hacking Salesforce

Hackers steal 200 companies data hacking Salesforce26.11.25
Hackers stole data from more than 200 companies that use Salesforce, Google said after the Gainsight incident was disclosed. It was part of a large-scale supply chain attack that affected a number of well-known companies.
More than 200 Salesforce instances were affected, according to Google Threat Intelligence analyst Austin Larsen. Salesforce confirmed that “select customer data” was compromised, but did not name specific companies. The leak occurred through third-party applications Gainsight uses for customer service. Gainsight previously used tools Salesloft and Drift, through which the attackers gained access to authentication tokens.
The Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters group, which is affiliated with the ShinyHunters, Lapsus$, and Scattered Spider groups, claimed responsibility for the attack. Their Telegram channel states that the attack affected Atlassian, Docusign, GitLab, CrowdStrike, Malwarebytes, SonicWall, Thomson Reuters, Verizon, and others.
Several companies have already commented on the situation: CrowdStrike said that its data was not affected, although a suspected insider was fired. Docusign did not find a compromise, but disabled the Gainsight integration for security reasons. Thomson Reuters, Malwarebytes, and Verizon are conducting their own investigations.
Gainsight said that the incident was not related to the Salesforce vulnerability, but was a result of an external integration. The company is working with Google Mandiant for an independent analysis, and Salesforce has temporarily revoked active Gainsight application tokens. Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters announced the launch of a website by next week with the aim of blackmailing the affected companies.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery Bluetooth speaker Xiaomi
The Xiaomi Sound Pocket speaker with a 5W speaker works via Bluetooth 5.4 and has a built-in microphone for conversations
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome browser Chrome Google
After switching to Google Chrome, the tabs are arranged in a column to the left, and a quick search button appears at the top of the panel.
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome
EU approved requirements for USB Type-C ports
Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $170
PlayStation earned over $1.5 billion from selling games on Steam
Notepad in Windows 11 will start supporting tables
For streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in Russia they give 6 years in prison
OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users
Porsche introduces fully electric Cayenne
Hackers steal 200 companies data hacking Salesforce
Black Shark has released a magnetic cooler for smartphones
Spotify adds a tool to transfer music from YouTube Music, Apple Music and other music services
Philips Evnia 27M2N6501L monitor get QD-OLED panel with 240 Hz
Electric Audi E SUV Concept with 671 hp released
Kyivstar launches Starlink satellite communication in Ukraine