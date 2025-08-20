Grammarly launches 8 new AI assistants

Grammarly, a Ukrainian-based company, has launched eight new AI agents that will help users with writing tasks — from finding sources and checking for plagiarism to predicting audience reactions and pre-rating work.

The new tools will first appear in docs — Grammarly’s “AI-native” editor, where all functions are available directly during the writing process. The company notes that this is the first step towards transforming the service into a platform capable of supporting agents in various environments where users work.

Grammarly’s New AI Agents

Reader Reactions — predicts what conclusions the reader will draw, what questions may remain unanswered, and where misunderstandings are possible; helps the author adapt the text to the audience.

AI Grader — generates personalized recommendations and an indicative score based on course criteria, the topic of the work and available data about the teacher.

Citation Finder — selects relevant sources that confirm or refute the statement, and automatically forms references.

Expert Review — provides expert assessment and advice on the topic to improve the quality of the text and compliance with academic or professional standards.

Proofreader — corrects the text taking into account the author’s style and target audience.

AI Detector — determines the likelihood that the text was created by a person or AI, helping to preserve its authenticity.

Plagiarism Checker — detects unintentional matches and checks the originality of the work.

Paraphraser — adapts the text to the desired tone, audience and style.

In addition, docs will have built-in AI Chat – an assistant for generating ideas, summarizing and finalizing projects. At the start, the new agents will be available in the Grammarly Free and Grammarly Pro versions. Later in 2025, the company plans to expand access to Grammarly Enterprise and Grammarly for Education. At the same time, AI Detector and Plagiarism Checker will initially only be available to Pro subscribers.