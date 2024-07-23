Google will shut down the goo․gl shortlink service in August 2025

Google has announced that goo.gl shortened links will stop working on August 25, 2025. The company stopped creating new goo.gl links in March 2019 and stopped analytics and management for all users in 2021.

From August 23, 2024, an intermediate page with the message “This link will no longer work in the near future” will be displayed when you navigate to the link on goo.gl. Users will be able to go to the landing page by clicking “Continue” with the “Do not show again” option.

Google recommends that developers migrate their goo.gl links to other platforms, such as Firebase Dynamic Links, as soon as possible to avoid breaking their shortened URLs.