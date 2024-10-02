Google will begin to fight against fake reviews on maps02.10.24
Google Maps is introducing new measures to fight fake reviews, users will now be warned about establishments that publish unreliable reviews. As part of these changes, business profiles that violate the policy will face serious sanctions, such as removing reviews, blocking ratings, and completely restricting the ability to post new reviews.
Previously, such restrictions were introduced in the UK, but now they will be applied globally. According to Google policy, all reviews must reflect the actual experience of visitors. Fake reviews sponsored by discounts or other incentives will be removed.
How exactly Google will identify fake reviews remains open, but it is expected to be based on data analysis and user activity. Such a step can act as a deterrent to companies prone to artificially inflating their ratings, and will increase user confidence in business profiles.
