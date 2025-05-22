Google overtakes IBM in number of AI patents22.05.25
Google has overtaken IBM to become the leader in the number of patent applications in the field of generative artificial intelligence and agent-based AI. This is reported by Axios, citing data from IFI Claims.
In recent months, the number of patent applications related to generative AI in the United States has increased by more than 50%. This indicates active research and development of new technologies.
Google and NVIDIA lead the list of patents for agent-based AI in the United States, followed by IBM, Intel and Microsoft. The same Google and NVIDIA lead the global ranking, and three Chinese universities are also in the top 10, which emphasizes the competition between the United States and China in this area.
Among the leaders in patent applications for generative AI in the United States are Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Capital One, Samsung, Adobe, Intel and Qualcomm. Interestingly, Meta and OpenAI did not make the top 10, as Meta focuses on open source, while OpenAI states its intention to use patents only for protection.
In the 14 months from February 2024 to April 2025, the number of patent applications in the United States for generative AI-related patents increased by 56%, and the number of patents granted increased by 32%. Generative AI accounts for 17% of AI patent applications in the United States, while agent-based AI accounts for 7%.
