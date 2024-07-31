Google has added the Ukrainian program language and longer conversations to AI Gemini31.07.24
Google announced a major update to its Gemini artificial intelligence system, making it even more user-friendly.
Now the free version has a new Gemini 1.5 Flash model. This model provides improved quality and speed of response, particularly noticeable in reasoning and image comprehension. The number of tokens has quadrupled to 32,000, which allows you to have longer conversations and ask more complex questions. Gemini 1.5 Flash is available in 40 languages, including Ukrainian, in more than 230 countries and territories.
Soon you will be able to upload files via Google Drive or directly from your device for processing and summarization. Gemini will be able to analyze data files, visualizing the information using charts and graphs. Also, Gemini AI answers now show links to related content for fact-finding queries, reducing hallucinations and making it easier to find more information.
For English-language inquiries in certain countries, including Ukraine, additional information can be accessed directly from Gemini Answers. This feature includes embedded links to relevant emails if the information is found using the Gmail extension.
The double-check feature uses Google Search to confirm or disprove statements, allowing users to dive deeper into a topic and verify information for themselves.
The ability to communicate with Gemini directly in Google Messages is now available in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Ukraine. To do this, click the Start Chat button in Messages and select Gemini. Gemini AI mobile application will be available in Ukraine at the beginning of August.
Next week, Google will expand access to Gemini for teenagers in more than 40 languages. Teenagers who meet the minimum age requirements to manage a Google Account will be able to use Gemini to improve their understanding of school subjects, prepare for university or help with creative projects.
Additional policies and safeguards are in place to ensure the safety of young audiences, including a guide to using artificial intelligence.
