Google Gemini can now generate music   

Google Gemini can now generate music23.02.26
Google announced the launch of a new feature in the Gemini program, which allows users to create music tracks using artificial intelligence. The generation uses the DeepMind Lyria 3 model, which is in beta testing.
Generation of songs based on text description and media files
The new tool works on the principle of a text query. The user describes the desired composition, after which the system generates a track with ready-made lyrics. The company gives an example of a request for “a comic R&B track about a sock that found a partner” — in response, Gemini creates a 30-second composition and automatically adds a cover generated by the Nano Banana tool.
The function also supports uploading images or videos. Based on the transferred media file, the system analyzes the mood and suggests a musical composition that matches the visual content. Users can further customize the style, vocals and tempo of the track, changing the parameters after the initial generation.
According to Google, Lyria 3 provides a more complex and realistic sound compared to previous versions of the company’s music models.
Integration with YouTube and originality control
In addition to integration with Gemini, Lyria 3 is now available to creators on the YouTube platform through the Dream Track tool. Previously available only in the US, the company has now announced a global expansion of the feature.
Google emphasizes that the new feature is designed to create original content, not copy the style of specific artists. In cases where the artist’s name is mentioned in the query, the system focuses on similar moods or genre features, avoiding direct reproduction of individual sounds.
To verify the uniqueness and labeling of content, results filtering and a digital SynthID watermark are used, which are used to mark all compositions created with the help of AI. Additionally, users can download Gemini tracks to determine if they were generated by artificial intelligence.
The feature is gradually rolling out globally to Gemini users aged 18 and over. Languages supported include English, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese.
