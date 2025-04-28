Google further minimizes YouTube interface28.04.25
YouTube is preparing another update to its appearance: according to Android Authority, the platform has begun testing a new interface on the web version.
Now they have become translucent, have taken the form of capsules, and there is more free space between them. The playback scale has become dark, and the volume slider has been moved to the right.
So far, the new interface is available only to some users as part of the test.
YouTube has introduced a new tool called “Music Assistant”, designed to generate background music for videos using artificial intelligence technologies, TechCrunch reports.
The new option was demonstrated in a video on the Creator Insider channel. It works through the Creator Music platform, where users can use the “Music Assistant” tab to enter a text description or choose the best musical instruments, mood or type of video. Based on the entered parameters, the artificial intelligence system creates several free tracks, which can then be downloaded and added to video content.
The feature is being introduced in stages and is available to authors connected to the YouTube partner program and who have access to Creator Music.
Earlier, the company began testing the “Dream Track” feature, created on the basis of DeepMind Lyria technology. It allows you to generate short musical compositions in the style of popular artists, but is currently limited to creating instrumental tracks. YouTube is reportedly already working on integrating Dream Track capabilities into Creator Music.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Google further minimizes YouTube interface service update YouTube
YouTube is preparing another appearance update: according to Android Authority, the platform has begun testing a new interface in the web version.
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra gets a 7-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite, three 50-megapixel cameras Motorola Qualcomm smartphone
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra flip smartphone charges to 80% in 8 minutes
Google further minimizes YouTube interface
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra gets a 7-inch screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite, three 50-megapixel cameras
Adobe Photoshop gets AI assistant
Google abandoned Samsung chips due to overheating
Meta will try to reduce the amount of spam in the Facebook feed
Razer Pro Click V2 is the company’s first vertical mouse
Figment – an ascetic console with an E Ink screen for text games
Honor GT Pro – a smartphone with performance like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but half the price
Subaru has developed an external airbag for hit-and-run cyclists
Instagram Edits — new video editing app by Meta
Sony PlayStation 5 rentals unexpectedly popular in Japan
OpenAI will buy Chrome browser if Google is forced to sell it
Intel will cut more than 20,000 job positions
US raises tariffs on solar panels from Asia to 3,521%