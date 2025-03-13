Google Calendar events can now be added directly from Gmail emails

Google has announced a new feature for Gmail that will allow you to add events to your Google Calendar directly from an email. Thanks to integration with Gemini artificial intelligence, the service will automatically detect when an email contains information about a meeting or event and display an “Add to Calendar” button.

After the user clicks, the Gmail sidebar will open, where they can confirm the addition of the event. At the same time, the feature will not automatically invite other participants.

The button will not appear in emails that already have information added to the calendar, such as restaurant reservations or event tickets.

Google is now gradually introducing the new feature to Gmail users with Business, Enterprise, Gemini Education, Education Premium, and Google One AI Premium subscriptions. The feature is expected to be available to all of these categories by mid-April.