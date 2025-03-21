Google buys Israeli cloud cybersecurity company Wiz

Google has officially announced the largest deal in its history, investing $32 billion in Israeli cloud cybersecurity company Wiz.

Wiz is a global leader in cloud data protection and provides its services to technology giants such as Microsoft and Amazon. As a result of the transaction, the company will become part of the Google Cloud division, but will continue to work with other customers.

The deal must now be reviewed by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for antitrust compliance. Google confirmed that Wiz’s products will remain available on competing cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.