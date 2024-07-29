Google added artificial intelligence to the Play Store to manage applications

Google has announced major updates to the Play Store that include artificial intelligence (AI) features. The new features will allow Android users to find and compare apps more efficiently. AI will analyze and display app reviews, highlighting key points and helping users compare apps in similar categories. This will allow users to quickly find relevant programs and rate them based on the reviews of other users.

Additionally, Google is introducing curated spaces called “Collections” where users can find apps based on their interests. These collections will be created based on user preferences, offering personalized content.

Personalization in Play will allow users to customize access to these apps. This means that Android users will be able to control what data is collected and used to personalize content and recommendations.

In the area of ​​games, Google is also adding the ability to select multiple filter interests to search for new games. Google Play Games users on PC will be able to play multiple games simultaneously in different windows, similar to the split screen feature on a smartphone. This innovation will improve the gaming experience and provide more flexibility for gamers.

The Play Points rewards program is also getting an update. In particular, weekly super prizes are introduced for gold, platinum and diamond members. Those participants will be eligible to win Pixel devices, Razer products and other hardware. Updates to the Play Points program make it more attractive and encourage active user participation.