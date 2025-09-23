Google add Gemini AI to the Chrome browser

Google has announced the start of integrating its AI assistant Gemini into the Chrome browser after several months of testing. As the company reported, the update is gradually rolling out to users on Windows, macOS and mobile devices. So far, the features are only available in the US, but should appear in other countries in the future.

Gemini in Chrome will be able to explain complex materials on web pages or briefly outline their content. The assistant has also received deeper integration with Google services, such as Calendar, YouTube and Maps. For example, it can automatically create events in the calendar or generate timecode for long YouTube videos to simplify navigation.

In the coming months, Google plans to expand Gemini’s capabilities by adding so-called agent functions – performing tasks instead of the user. The company notes that this can be used, for example, for regular purchases.

In addition, Chrome has a new shortcut AI Mode in the address bar. This is a chatbot for Google Search, which recently became available to everyone and is now integrated directly into the browser.

Google also announced a new feature in its AI chatbot Gemini called Storybook. With its help, users can create personal children’s books with illustrations. Just describe the plot – and Gemini will generate a 10-page story with text, pictures and voiceover.

The user can choose the style of illustrations, for example, comic, plasticine animation or anime. There is also the ability to upload your own photos or drawings of the child to make the story more personal.

The feature works on mobile and desktop devices and supports over 45 languages. While most of the stories are as expected, some users have reported strange illustrations — such as fish with human hands or nonsensical images.