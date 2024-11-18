Gigabyte released the AMD Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP video card with 48 GB of GDDR6 memory

The Gigabyte company announced the Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP professional video card, equipped with 48 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory. The original Radeon Pro W7800 was released in the spring of 2023 and was equipped with a 32-gigabyte video buffer. Gigabyte introduced the Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP video card with 48 gigabytes of GDDR6.

Most of the characteristics of the updated Radeon Pro W7800 have been inherited from the original model. It has 70 Compute Units (CU) in its arsenal, which corresponds to 4480 stream processors, but the memory bus is now 384-bit instead of 256-bit. This made it possible to equip the novelty with 48 gigabytes of GDDR6 with ECC support and a bandwidth of 864 GB/s against 576 GB/s in the 32-gigabyte predecessor.

For the novelty, a computing power of 45.2 Tflops in FP32 operations and power consumption of up to 281 W (21 W more than the 32-gigabyte model) is declared. An additional power source is connected through a pair of 8-pin connectors. A two-slot “turbine” is responsible for cooling the video card, and three DisplayPort 2.1 and one Mini DisplayPort 2.1 can be used for image output.

As for the price of Gigabyte Radeon PRO W7800 AI TOP 48GB, no information has been received yet. It is likely that AMD will announce it during the official presentation, which will take place in the near future.

