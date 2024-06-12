Gigabyte B650E AORUS PRO X is a motherboard with two USB4 ports for the AMD AM5 platform

Gigabyte has introduced the B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 multifunctional motherboard, which has two USB4 ports and offers advanced features to take full advantage of the AMD AM5 platform. The board supports all modern AMD Ryzen processors for the AM5 platform and is equipped with two USB4 ports, each with a bandwidth of 40 Gbit/s, which allows you to instantly work with USB4 devices.

Along with the high-speed USB4 interface, the B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 motherboard is equipped with a 2.5 GbE LAN controller and a Wi-Fi 7 module with Gigabyte’s signature antennas for ultra-high gain. This ensures a fast and reliable network connection.

The board also has several exclusive innovative solutions at the software-hardware level that will be useful for PC building enthusiasts:

EZ-Debug Zone: A group of POST code LEDs and control buttons for convenient troubleshooting when debugging the system.

WIFI EZ-Plug: Wi-Fi module antenna connectors are combined into one block, which facilitates installation.

Sensor Panel Link: provides connection of a branded touch panel to the built-in video output for monitoring system parameters without additional cables.

Sensor Panel Link: provides connection of a branded touch panel to the built-in video output for monitoring system parameters without additional cables. PCIe EZ-Latch Plus, M.2 EZ-Latch Click, and M.2 EZ-Latch Plus: Fast, tool-free installation of a discrete PCIe graphics card, solid-state drive, and heatsinks for M.2 devices.

The board is equipped with a digital VRM module (16-phase power circuit up to 80 A per phase) with intelligent monitoring of key parameters. The cooling system includes a new heatsink, a heat pipe in direct contact with the VRM area, and a proprietary M.2 Thermal Guard heatsink for effective heat dissipation even during multitasking and resource-intensive applications.

The Gigabyte B650E AORUS PRO X USB4 motherboard will be available to order in early June 2024.