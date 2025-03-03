Gboard keyboard for Android has been downloaded over 10 billion times on the Play Store

Gboard for Android is the latest Google app to surpass 10 billion downloads on the Play Store. The keyboard was released on June 5, 2013, and in December 2016, it replaced Google Keyboard with built-in web search. This feature was later removed, but Gboard has continued to evolve, offering new tools.

Today, the app supports offline voice typing, integration with Google Translate, OCR text scanning, and an expanded clipboard. Users can change themes, adjust the keyboard size, and use one-handed and floating modes. Key features include search for emoji, GIFs, and stickers, and the Emoji Kitchen tool, which allows you to create your own combinations.

Pixel devices have additional features, including voice typing with Google Assistant, spell checking, and integration with Pixel Screenshots. Gboard is available not only on smartphones and tablets, but also on Wear OS, Android TV, and Google TV. There’s a separate version of Google Automotive Keyboard for Android Automotive cars.

In its latest update, Gboard got a dynamic two-color theme. Google is currently testing new features, including an expanded Assistant voice input panel, undo and redo buttons, and improved combination previews in Emoji Kitchen.

Gboard joins Google apps like YouTube, Play Services, Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Photos that have also surpassed 10 billion downloads.