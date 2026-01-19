Garmin Quatix 8 Pro – smartwatch with cellular connectivity for sailors

Garmin has unveiled its flagship Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch, designed primarily for marine use. The device combines satellite and cellular connectivity, features a high-brightness AMOLED display, and a suite of features designed for navigation and onboard interaction.

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro Specifications

The Garmin Quatix 8 Pro is based on the Fenix ​​8 Pro, but has ditched the microLED display, which remains a more expensive option. All models feature a 1.4-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The watch is available in two case sizes—47mm and 51mm—allowing you to choose the model that best suits your preferences and usage conditions.

Satellite and Cellular Communications

A key feature of the Quatix 8 Pro is the integration of inReach technology. It provides two-way satellite and cellular communication, allowing you to send text messages, make voice calls, and send SOS calls even in areas without mobile network coverage. Garmin also offers a version with the Voice Control Bundle, which expands the watch’s interaction with navigation devices, including marine chartplotters.

Battery Life and Everyday Features

This new watch offers up to 16 days of battery life and is equipped with a built-in LED flashlight. It supports over 100 activity modes, provides 24/7 health monitoring, and supports contactless payment through Garmin Pay.

Marine Modes and Navigation Features

The Quatix 8 Pro features an updated “boat mode.” When out at sea, the watch automatically displays key marine parameters on the main screen, including autopilot and trolling motor controls, and boat status data. Upon returning to land, the marine functions are hidden, and the interface switches to standard sport and everyday tools.

The device also supports a regatta timer, tack assist, and integration with Fusion audio systems via the Fusion-Link app.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Quatix 8 Pro starts at $1,299.99. The Voice Control Bundle version is priced at $1,359.98. Official sales are scheduled for January 16th.