Garmin Quatix 8 Pro – smartwatch with cellular connectivity for sailors  

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro – smartwatch with cellular connectivity for sailors19.01.26
Garmin has unveiled its flagship Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch, designed primarily for marine use. The device combines satellite and cellular connectivity, features a high-brightness AMOLED display, and a suite of features designed for navigation and onboard interaction.
Garmin Quatix 8 Pro Specifications
The Garmin Quatix 8 Pro is based on the Fenix 8 Pro, but has ditched the microLED display, which remains a more expensive option. All models feature a 1.4-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The watch is available in two case sizes—47mm and 51mm—allowing you to choose the model that best suits your preferences and usage conditions.
Satellite and Cellular Communications
A key feature of the Quatix 8 Pro is the integration of inReach technology. It provides two-way satellite and cellular communication, allowing you to send text messages, make voice calls, and send SOS calls even in areas without mobile network coverage. Garmin also offers a version with the Voice Control Bundle, which expands the watch’s interaction with navigation devices, including marine chartplotters.
Battery Life and Everyday Features
This new watch offers up to 16 days of battery life and is equipped with a built-in LED flashlight. It supports over 100 activity modes, provides 24/7 health monitoring, and supports contactless payment through Garmin Pay.
Marine Modes and Navigation Features
The Quatix 8 Pro features an updated “boat mode.” When out at sea, the watch automatically displays key marine parameters on the main screen, including autopilot and trolling motor controls, and boat status data. Upon returning to land, the marine functions are hidden, and the interface switches to standard sport and everyday tools.
The device also supports a regatta timer, tack assist, and integration with Fusion audio systems via the Fusion-Link app.
Price and Availability
The Garmin Quatix 8 Pro starts at $1,299.99. The Voice Control Bundle version is priced at $1,359.98. Official sales are scheduled for January 16th.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Garmin Quatix 8 Pro – smartwatch with cellular connectivity for sailors Garmin smart watches
Garmin has unveiled its flagship Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch, designed primarily for use in marine environments.
Lenovo Yoga Mini mini PC in a puck case received Intel Core Ultra X7 processors computer Intel Lenovo
Lenovo has introduced a compact cylindrical mini-PC Yoga Mini i, built on the Intel Panther Lake platform. The device has an aluminum body
Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026