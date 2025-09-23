Garmin Instinct Crossover – hybrid smartwatch costs $600 with AMOLED screen, flashlight and sapphire glass23.09.25
Garmin has introduced an updated version of the premium hybrid watch Instinct Crossover, aimed at outdoor enthusiasts.
The new model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with RevoDrive analog hands covered with Super-LumiNova. The hands are automatically calibrated and return to the correct position. Control is also carried out using buttons, but the display provides convenient reading of data even when the hands cover part of the screen. Among the updates are sapphire glass instead of the standard tempered glass, a built-in flashlight and improved GPS accuracy.
In terms of durability, the watch is not inferior to the Instinct 3 series: the case is made of polymer with a metal frame, meets military standards, and is also equipped with 4th generation Elevate sensors and the usual set of sports tools.
The main compromise was the battery. If the original Instinct Crossover worked for up to 28 days (or 70 days with solar charging), the AMOLED version can only last 14 days on a single charge. At the same time, GPS autonomy has increased to 29 hours, which is 4 hours more than its predecessor.
The weight of the watch is 67 g with a thickness of 15 mm.
- The Garmin Instinct Crossover AMOLED is available in charcoal and solar bronze starting at $650.
- There’s also a $750 Tactical Edition that adds military-grade features: a ballistics calculator, stealth mode, and night vision goggle compatibility.
