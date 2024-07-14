Gaming mice will receive of sensor turning direction and dynamic sensitivity functions14.07.24
New “mouse rotation” and dynamic sensitivity features are now available on the Razer Viper V3 Pro and Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed gaming mice.
Mouse rotation
This function adjusts the horizontal reading angle of the mouse to match the usual position of the mouse in the hand. This can be useful for gamers who hold the mouse at a non-standard angle. Customization of the function is done through Razer Synapse, which allows gamers to adapt the operation of the sensor to their individual preferences and play style.
Dynamic sensitivity
Dynamic sensitivity offers gamers constant adaptive sensitivity, allowing better control over the ratio of cursor speed to the actual movement of the mouse sensor. This is a kind of controlled adjustment of acceleration depending on the sharpness of the movement of the manipulator. Gamers can choose from three ratio curve profiles:
- Classic: Gradual increase in sensitivity (no limit) with increasing movement speed, as in Windows mouse acceleration settings.
- Natural: A smooth curve that can be comfortable for different playing styles.
- Jump: A curve suitable for FPS players who need different DPI settings for different game situations. This curve allows the DPI to change from low to high in an instant with quick 180 degree turns without losing the advantage of low DPI for aiming.
Gamers can also create their own curve tailored to their play style.
Accessibility
Features are now available on Razer Viper V3 Pro and Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed. To start using them, make sure that Razer Synapse and mouse firmware are updated to the latest versions.
