Fractal Design launches Meshify 3 and Meshify 3 XL cases22.05.25
Swedish manufacturer Fractal Design has expanded its range of computer cases with the new Meshify 3 line. This is an update to the familiar series with a front panel in the form of a fine mesh, which provides improved airflow. The new series includes two models – Meshify 3 and a larger version of Meshify 3 XL. Both versions will be available in black and white.
The Fractal Design Meshify 3 case has dimensions of 433x229x507 mm and weighs about 9 kg. It is compatible with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX and E-ATX motherboards. The Meshify 3 XL model is distinguished by its large dimensions – 575x245x515 mm – and weighs about 11 kg. It also supports EE-ATX, SSI-EEB and SSI-CEB formats.
Both cases come with three pre-installed 140mm Momentum 14 fans on hydrodynamic bearings. The kit also includes an Adjust Pro Hub controller for adjusting the fan operation and controlling RGB lighting. The recommended prices are $140 for Meshify 3 and $170 for Meshify 3 XL. The first reviews of the new products have already appeared on the network, in particular on the Gamers Nexus channel.
