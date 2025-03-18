Fortnite will be released for Windows devices with ARM processors18.03.25
Epic Games has announced the release of Fortnite on Windows devices on ARM architecture. The company is working with Qualcomm to add support for the anti-cheat Easy Anti-Cheat on Snapdragon processors.
In recent years, a number of laptops with Snapdragon chips have appeared on the market, including Copilot+ models. Despite Qualcomm’s claims of high compatibility of games with ARM, many co-op projects require anti-cheat support, without which they cannot be run.
Epic Games explained that most PC games are compiled for the x64 architecture, which is incompatible with Windows on Snapdragon without additional tools. Easy Anti-Cheat is used in games such as Rust, Apex Legends, War Thunder and others, so its support on ARM controllers is important for expanding gaming capabilities. It is expected to become available later this year, but the exact timing has not yet been announced.
Epic Games has announced the launch of the mobile version of its Epic Games Store (EGS), now available for iOS and Android devices. The store is available for download on Android devices worldwide, while the iPhone is only available for residents of the European Union.
The Epic Games Store on mobile is a multi-platform store focused on games, allowing it to expand its reach from PC and macOS to mobile platforms. Mobile game developers will receive the same revenue sharing terms as developers on other platforms, with an 88/12 split in favor of developers.
Epic Games also provided instructions for installing the mobile version of the store, noting that the installation process can take a long time due to the complex settings offered by Apple and Google. The company claims that the installation is accompanied by lengthy steps and “screens of fear,” which, in its opinion, was done intentionally to complicate the process.
With the launch of the Epic Games Store mobile, Fortnite has officially returned to mobile through the store. Android and iOS players in the EU can also access Fortnite through the AltStore digital store. This marks the first time Fortnite has been available on mobile since the game was removed from the App Store and Google Play in 2020.
In addition to Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe have also been made available on mobile. The games can be downloaded on Android devices worldwide and on iPhones in the EU via the EGS mobile version and AltStore. This is also the first time Fall Guys has been available on mobile since its release in 2020.
