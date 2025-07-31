EU may block Android apps based on age verification

The European Union is developing new measures to protect children and teenagers online. As reported by Android Headlines, the project will include the introduction of an age verification app that will also check the integrity of Android apps using Google’s security system.

What is known

The system will use the Google Play Integrity API, which determines whether the application is installed from the official Google Play store. If the program is downloaded from another source, it will not pass the check.

This has already caused concern among users of custom firmware, who often install third-party applications or use alternative stores. If the plan is implemented, no application downloaded from outside Google Play will be considered “trusted”.

EU users may lose the ability to install APKs from third-party sources;

The system is still in development, and no final decision has been made;

The EU promises that control over personal data will remain with the user.

The initiative is part of a broader EU strategy on digital security and the protection of minors, but may face serious criticism from the Android community for limiting the freedom and flexibility of the platform.