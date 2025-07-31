EU may block Android apps based on age verification31.07.25
The European Union is developing new measures to protect children and teenagers online. As reported by Android Headlines, the project will include the introduction of an age verification app that will also check the integrity of Android apps using Google’s security system.
What is known
The system will use the Google Play Integrity API, which determines whether the application is installed from the official Google Play store. If the program is downloaded from another source, it will not pass the check.
This has already caused concern among users of custom firmware, who often install third-party applications or use alternative stores. If the plan is implemented, no application downloaded from outside Google Play will be considered “trusted”.
- EU users may lose the ability to install APKs from third-party sources;
- The system is still in development, and no final decision has been made;
- The EU promises that control over personal data will remain with the user.
The initiative is part of a broader EU strategy on digital security and the protection of minors, but may face serious criticism from the Android community for limiting the freedom and flexibility of the platform.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
The Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse set is set to become the company’s next bestseller in the affordable combo kit class. Let’s figure out why
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
EU may block Android apps based on age verification Android applications
The system will use the Google Play Integrity API, which determines whether the application is installed from the official Google Play store.
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers will be added to SQUAD game shooter games
Offworld Industries has officially confirmed that the tactical shooter SQUAD will feature a new playable faction — the Armed Forces of Ukraine
EU may block Android apps based on age verification
Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers will be added to SQUAD game shooter
Gaming market capitalization reaches $300 billion. Mobile games are the biggest growth
Google Opal – another AI app development tool
Tesla will buy Samsung processors for $16 billion
ChromeOS gets sync between chromebooks
Realme 15 and 15 Pro smartphones with IP69 protection and 7000 mAh battery start at $280
BYD Sealion May 06 has 605 km range, 388 hp and the refrigerator
ChatGPT Agent bot passed Cloudflare’s robot verification
Amazon introduces children’s E-book and color Kindle Colorsoft
Google’s AI Will Group Links in Search Results
Pebble regains trademark rights, will re-make smartwatches