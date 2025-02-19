Epic Games Store was visited by almost 300 million players in 2024, and the most popular game was Genshin Impact

Epic Games Store summed up 2024, noting significant growth in audience and content. Over the year, the number of registered users reached 295 million, an increase of 25 million compared to the previous year. Average monthly activity was 67 million users, and in December this figure peaked at 74 million.

During the year, the store added 1,100 new games, increasing the total catalog to 4,000 titles. The time spent by users in games amounted to 7.72 billion hours, with 2.68 billion of them on third-party projects – an increase of 11% compared to 2023.

Financial indicators also grew: users spent $ 1.09 billion, which is 15% more than a year earlier. However, spending on third-party games fell 18% to $255 million.

The most popular games of 2024 in the Epic Games Store were:

Genshin Impact

Rocket League

Honkai: Star Rail

Grand Theft Auto V

Fortnite

The free game giveaway program continues, with 89 titles already given away. The campaign will be extended in 2025.

The exclusive First Release on Epic program already has 150 projects in preparation for release. The Now on Epic initiative, which allows developers to keep 100% of the revenue in the first six months after release, has also been extended. Additionally, the store has implemented support for third-party payment systems in games such as Marvel Rivals, Valorant, and , which gives developers more opportunities for monetization.