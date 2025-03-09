Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews09.03.25
Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is out on PC with improved graphics, ray tracing support, Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 technologies, as well as updated content for GTA Online. Improvements have affected lighting, fire effects, explosion detail, and the streets of Los Santos have become more lively due to increased traffic density and the number of passers-by. Gamepad players can use the vibration effects of the DualSense controller.
The update is available for free to all owners of the original version. However, transferring saves requires installing an older version of the game, which has raised questions among users. Some have also encountered problems when transferring online data. For beginners, a 50% discount is available on the purchase of the new version on Steam until March 20.
Despite the graphical improvements, many players complain about a sharp drop in performance. Other complaints include the lack of HDR, forced anti-aliasing of TAA, and the removal of text chat in GTA Online. Some users are unable to log in at all due to errors in Social Club.
At launch, the game’s Steam rating is below 50% positive reviews, but audience interest remains high – Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced’s peak online reach reached 187,000 people. At the same time, the classic Grand Theft Auto V Legacy continues to hold over 130,000 players.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews games
Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is out on PC with improved graphics, ray tracing support, Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 technologies, as well as updated content for GTA Online
Nissan GT-R will officially cease production. Over 30,000 cars sold during first 13 years car history Nissan statistics
Japanese automaker Nissan has officially stopped taking orders for the GT-R supercar, marking the end of its 18-year history.
Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews
Nissan GT-R will officially cease production. Over 30,000 cars sold during first 13 years
Maserati MC20 breaks autopilot speed record – 318 km/h
HMD Amped Buds TWS headphones can charge other devices with a case
Microsoft update Copilot for Windows 11
Lenovo AI monitor automatically adjusts height on stand
The HMD X1 smartphone for children has software protection against Internet threats
Google will highlight apps with widgets in Android Play Store
Steam hits new record: 40 million concurrent users
Microsoft has developed a voice assistant with AI for doctors