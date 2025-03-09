Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V get mixed reviews

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is out on PC with improved graphics, ray tracing support, Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 technologies, as well as updated content for GTA Online. Improvements have affected lighting, fire effects, explosion detail, and the streets of Los Santos have become more lively due to increased traffic density and the number of passers-by. Gamepad players can use the vibration effects of the DualSense controller.

The update is available for free to all owners of the original version. However, transferring saves requires installing an older version of the game, which has raised questions among users. Some have also encountered problems when transferring online data. For beginners, a 50% discount is available on the purchase of the new version on Steam until March 20.

Despite the graphical improvements, many players complain about a sharp drop in performance. Other complaints include the lack of HDR, forced anti-aliasing of TAA, and the removal of text chat in GTA Online. Some users are unable to log in at all due to errors in Social Club.

At launch, the game’s Steam rating is below 50% positive reviews, but audience interest remains high – Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced’s peak online reach reached 187,000 people. At the same time, the classic Grand Theft Auto V Legacy continues to hold over 130,000 players.