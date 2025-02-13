Elon Musk will pay Trump $10 million to settle X lawsuit

Elon Musk’s X (formerly known as Twitter) has agreed to pay US President Donald Trump about $10 million to settle a lawsuit related to the suspension of his account in 2021 following the events of January 6, according to reports from El País and HuffPost.

A federal judge initially dismissed Trump’s lawsuit in 2022, but his lawyers continued to appeal. After acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account in 2022. Despite this, the parties decided to settle the dispute with financial compensation. Meta also previously agreed to pay $25 million to settle a similar lawsuit related to the suspension of Trump’s account.

Trump’s team reportedly initially considered dropping the lawsuit against X due to the president’s close relationship with Musk, which has become even stronger over the past two years.